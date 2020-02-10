Warm with a chance for showers

This week, a strong cold front will pass across South Mississippi by Thursday. Before it arrives, we can expect daily chances for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. All models are in good agreement that the heaviest rain and the stormiest weather should remain to the north of the WLOX area through Wednesday. However, the local set-up remains messy and disorganized which makes it difficult to pinpoint details about whether we get any significant rain at all through Wednesday and even if we get any significant rain through Wednesday which day would be our rainiest. So, bottom line, our weather will be mild and could be on the wet side at times for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Then, models bring the front through our area some time on Thursday morning with one final round of showers and perhaps thunderstorms. Following that frontal passage, we should expect cooler and drier air for the rest of Thursday. High pressure keeps us dry for Friday. But, as that high moves east of us this weekend, that will allow for at least a few hit-or-miss showers off the Gulf on Saturday and Sunday.