Warm, humid, and a few showers possible for Monday

It will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of Monday, and we may have a few light showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Fog is expected to develop tonight. Light showers are possible tonight through Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
Only light rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. It will stay warm and humid with highs in the low 70s. A cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday will bring more showers and storms. After the front passes, we’ll cool down into the 60s by Thursday. The sunshine will return by Friday with highs in the upper 50s.
