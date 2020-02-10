Twelve arrested in raids at Baton Rouge vape shop and nearby paint and sip venue

During the early morning hours of Sunday, February 9, agents from several agencies raided Vegas Vape Lounge and Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
By Kevin Foster | February 9, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 8:29 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation that began in early January came to a head during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 9, when agents raided Vegas Vape Lounge and Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Law enforcement officials reported receiving numerous complaints that Unwine Paint Bar was acting as a bar and strip club.

Detectives claim they observed people loitering in the parking lot using alcohol and drugs, and large amounts of cash in large bills being exchanged for $1.

Undercover agents claimed they were told they can smoke marijuana at Unwine Paint Bar and that dancers would get naked in the VIP area for an additional fee.

At one point, detectives reported receiving 2 dances in the VIP area where a dancer was nude, then witnessing a dancer expose her breasts on a separate date.

Sunday morning, operators for both businesses were taken into custody, according to officials.

Employees at both businesses were cited and all alcohol and tobacco products were seized, officials said.

Additionally, law enforcement officials seized 4 handguns, 1 ounce of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, and 1 gram of cocaine.

The following arrests were reported:

  Demond Eames, 46, was arrested. Eames was identified by agents as the operator of Vegas Vape. He faces the following charges: Operation Without a Permit (High Content) Operation Without a Permit (Low Content) General Requirments (Tobacco Permit)
Demond Eames, 46, was arrested. Eames was identified by agents as part of a raid at Vegas Vape in Baton Rouge. Eames was identified by agents as the venue's operator.
Demond Eames, 46, was arrested. Eames was identified by agents as part of a raid at Vegas Vape in Baton Rouge. Eames was identified by agents as the venue's operator. (Source: EBRSO)
  Alesia Gales, 44, was arrested. Gales was identified by agents as the operator of the nearby Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard. She is charged with the following: Operation Without a Permit (High Content)/2 counts
Alesia Gales, 44, was arrested by agents during a raid at Unwine Paint Bar in Baton Rouge. Gales was identified as the operator of Unwine Paint Bar.
Alesia Gales, 44, was arrested by agents during a raid at Unwine Paint Bar in Baton Rouge. Gales was identified as the operator of Unwine Paint Bar. (Source: EBRSO)
  Dasbyn Edwards, 22. Illegal Carrying of Weapons (handgun) Poss. of Marijuana
Dasbyn Edwards, 22, was arrested during a raid on venues in Baton Rouge Sunday, Feb. 9. He is charged with illegal carrying of weapons (handgun) and possession of Marijuana.
Dasbyn Edwards, 22, was arrested during a raid on venues in Baton Rouge Sunday, Feb. 9. He is charged with illegal carrying of weapons (handgun) and possession of Marijuana. (Source: EBRSO)
  Quintin Titus, 24. Poss. of a Stolen Firearm Poss. of Marijuana Fugitive (Baker)
Quintin Titus, 24, was arrested during a raid of two Baton Rouge venues Sunday, Feb. 9. He was charged for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of Marijuana.
Quintin Titus, 24, was arrested during a raid of two Baton Rouge venues Sunday, Feb. 9. He was charged for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of Marijuana. (Source: EBRSO)
  Brandon Sprowl, 28. Resisting an Officer
An arrest report states Brandon Sprowl, 28, refused to place his hands behind his back as instructed to do so by agents during a raid Sunday, Feb. 9. An agent reported placing Sprowl in an arm bar and taking him down to the floor.
An arrest report states Brandon Sprowl, 28, refused to place his hands behind his back as instructed to do so by agents during a raid Sunday, Feb. 9. An agent reported placing Sprowl in an arm bar and taking him down to the floor. (Source: EBRSO)
  • Aaliyah Brown, 19. Poss. of Marijuana
  • Patrick Quinones, 44. Illegal Carrying of Weapons (handgun)
  • Robert Claiborne, 25. Bench Warrant
  • Kiara Phillips, 30. Bench Warrant
  • Jonathan Dunn, 37. Bench Warrant
  • Darren Hasbert, 25. Bench Warrant
  • Carl Patterson, 39. Open Container

