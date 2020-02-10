Twelve arrested in raids at Baton Rouge vape shop and nearby paint and sip venue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation that began in early January came to a head during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 9, when agents raided Vegas Vape Lounge and Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Law enforcement officials reported receiving numerous complaints that Unwine Paint Bar was acting as a bar and strip club.
Detectives claim they observed people loitering in the parking lot using alcohol and drugs, and large amounts of cash in large bills being exchanged for $1.
Undercover agents claimed they were told they can smoke marijuana at Unwine Paint Bar and that dancers would get naked in the VIP area for an additional fee.
At one point, detectives reported receiving 2 dances in the VIP area where a dancer was nude, then witnessing a dancer expose her breasts on a separate date.
Sunday morning, operators for both businesses were taken into custody, according to officials.
Employees at both businesses were cited and all alcohol and tobacco products were seized, officials said.
Additionally, law enforcement officials seized 4 handguns, 1 ounce of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, and 1 gram of cocaine.
The following arrests were reported:
- Demond Eames, 46, was arrested. Eames was identified by agents as the operator of Vegas Vape. He faces the following charges: Operation Without a Permit (High Content) Operation Without a Permit (Low Content) General Requirments (Tobacco Permit)
- Alesia Gales, 44, was arrested. Gales was identified by agents as the operator of the nearby Unwine Paint Bar on Coursey Boulevard. She is charged with the following: Operation Without a Permit (High Content)/2 counts
- Dasbyn Edwards, 22. Illegal Carrying of Weapons (handgun) Poss. of Marijuana
- Quintin Titus, 24. Poss. of a Stolen Firearm Poss. of Marijuana Fugitive (Baker)
- Brandon Sprowl, 28. Resisting an Officer
- Aaliyah Brown, 19. Poss. of Marijuana
- Patrick Quinones, 44. Illegal Carrying of Weapons (handgun)
- Robert Claiborne, 25. Bench Warrant
- Kiara Phillips, 30. Bench Warrant
- Jonathan Dunn, 37. Bench Warrant
- Darren Hasbert, 25. Bench Warrant
- Carl Patterson, 39. Open Container
