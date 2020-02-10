New business coming to Howard Avenue in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another new business will be joining a revitalized Howard Avenue in Biloxi when Biloxi Bicycle Works opens in March.
Owner Bart Luther said this will not be your typical bike shop but something more high scale with bike specialists. Luther compares purchasing a BMW vehicle off a lot to people coming to the shop to purchase a really nice bike.
Luther said he looks forward to working with the city to bring people together for community bike rides throughout the city and along the beach.
Electric bikes will also be sold. They pedal and handle just like a regular bike would; however, there is an electric motor that can be used for driving force, assisting the rider’s pedal-power.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich even got the chance to take one for a spin.
