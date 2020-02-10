Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CONVENTION CENTER-ILLNESS
Center 'sanitized, cleaned, scrubbed' after illnesses
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The director of a coastal Mississippi convention center says an area of the building has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following reports of illnesses among groups that had events there. Gulf coast news outlets report dozens of people who attended a Mardi Gras Ball at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center last weekend reported gastro-intestinal problems. People who attended an event a week earlier in the same part of the facility also reported the same symptoms. Mississippi's health department hasn't identified the illness but is investigating the possibility of a norovirus.
HOUSE FIRE-MISSISSIPPI
Investigators will look at window bars in Mississippi fire
CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A city spokesman says fire officials will investigate whether bars on the windows of a central Mississippi home prevented a mother and her six children from escaping a fire. The bars were intended to keep burglars out. Clinton City spokesman Mark Jones told news outlets that investigators will also be looking for smoke alarms at the home. The father was the lone survivor of the blaze early Saturday morning in Clinton, a city of about 26,500 people just outside the capital city of Jackson. Jones said the father tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises.
AP-US-LOST-DOG-LAWSUIT
Court fight over lost dog survives after dog's owner dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A legal fight over a lost dog could continue in Mississippi, even after the dog's owner has died. The dispute is over a German shepherd named Max that escaped from his owner's Hattiesburg home in 2015. Max got loose when people were providing medical help to his owner, Charles Holt, who was more than 90 years old. Max was caught after weeks and was put in an animal shelter. Holt sued, saying he had been deprived of his property — the dog. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the legal claim survives, even though Holt has died.
ALABAMA OYSTERS
Alabama oyster harvest underway after shutdown
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's oyster harvest is back underway near Dauphin Island after a shutdown prompted by high water levels. A news release from the state conservation agency says boats resumed harvesting oysters by the sackful on Tuesday. The director of the Marine Resources Division, Scott Bannon, says reefs are more productive than expected, and young oysters are being left undisturbed for next year. Boats had gathered about 9,500 sacks of oysters before health officials closed the season in late December. The move was a precaution to prevent bacterial contamination from high water levels.
SCHOOL DISTRICT MERGER
Ruling ends court fight over merger of 2 school districts
PURVIS, Miss. (AP) — A court ruling is ending a legal fight over the voluntary merger of two school districts in south Mississippi. The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that opponents waited too long to file a lawsuit. In 2017, school districts in Lumberton and Lamar County School District voted to consolidate. The plan included some territory and affected some students in Pearl River County. The merger happened in 2018. Pearl River officials sued to try to block it. The Lumberton and Lamar districts remain together.
MISSISSIPPI DEATH PENALTY CASE
New Mississippi AG reviewing 6-trial murder case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new attorney general must decide whether to take a quadruple murder case to a seventh trial. Curtis Flowers has had two mistrials and four reversed convictions in a nationally watched case involving the 1996 slayings of four people at a Winona, Mississippi, furniture store. News outlets report a judge turned the case over Wednesday to new Attorney General Lynn. Flowers was sentenced to death in the sixth trial, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction on the grounds of racial bias. A judge in December set Flowers free on $250,000 bail.