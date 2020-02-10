Coroner: Foul play not involved in inmate death at Parchman

Jackson, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton identified that the death of an inmate at Parchman prison was not due to foul play.
A statement released by Burton stated that “the offender was in the inpatient department and had been receiving treatment for a terminal illness."
54-year-old James Allen Brown was serving a life sentence when he died on Monday afternoon at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He was sentenced in 1993 for murder and residential burglary.
The cause of death is not yet known. However, foul play is not suspected.
The Sunflower County coroner will perform an autopsy, determining the cause and manner of death.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details come in.
This death follows multiple other inmate deaths that occurred in Mississippi state prisons-- many stemming from violence.
