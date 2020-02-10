Biloxi to consider new subdivision near Atkinson, Popps Ferry roads

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will consider approving a new subdivision development that will be located on Atkinson Road and Popps Ferry Road.
The resolution to approve 111 single-family residential lots in the Bertucci subdivision is on the agenda for the city council’s Feb. 11 meeting.
Last month, the Biloxi Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the city council approve the proposed subdivision.
The 43-acre site backs up to the Bay with Popps Ferry road to the west and Atkinson Road to the south. Adding the additional houses will increase traffic at the already busy intersection of Atkinson Road and Popps Ferry Road.
Dr. Greg Bertucci, who owns the property, has agreed to add another turn lane to Atkinson Road to help with the congestion.
The 111 residential lots is phase one of three for the proposed development. Phase two proposes a condo development and phase three proposes a commercial development.
The Biloxi City Council meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.