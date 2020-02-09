Youth Baseball and Softball Camp kicks off at D’Iberville Elementary.

D’Iberville, Miss. (WLOX) - A camp for softball and baseball players who want to beef up their skills is taking place on Sunday, February 9th at D’Iberville Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Children ages 4-15 are invited to come out and improve their skills.
The cost to participate is $10, and those who do not reside in D’Iberville are still encouraged to attend and build their skills for the new season.
Different hitting and fielding strategies will be taught as well as mental and physical training.
