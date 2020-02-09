Workshop teaches kids how to stay safe online

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Most children learned how to safeguard their identities and protect themselves from potential online harm on Saturday at the Online Safety Workshop in Ocean Springs.
Lessons such as how every touch leaves a little bit of their identity behind and not sharing personal information such as their home address or phone number on the internet were among some of the valuable lessons children and their parents received.
“It’s becoming increasingly difficult. Kids can get their hands on any device. We’ve got smartphones, tablets, PCs,” said Kristy Pleasant, who was a parent attending the workshop.
More than 100 children between kindergarten and 3rd grade were taught online safety thanks to the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs.
“With being such a young age, they’re very trusting," said Jenny Carroll with Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs. "And so they need to learn that not everything they see and learn online is going to be the absolute truth.”
The activities helped kids learn about privacy and what not to share online.
“Not to share your address or your phone number and your location all the time-- I think those things you keep private," said Marques Thomas, another parent attending the workshop. "Your favorite color, you can share.”
Parents listened closely as District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath stressed the importance of tracking their children’s online behavior.
Parents who attended this workshop believed that these early lessons will help kids be savvy on safety as they grow up. But for now, as parents, they know their duty is to go through their children’s app history to ensure their protection.
“There’s so many predators that are online that are above the age of 18 and really can lure a young person into have conversation with them,” Marques Thomas said.
McIlrath noted that "either you pour in or you monitor what gets poured in, or somebody else is going to do it.” That means the parents need to be their child’s defender and step in when necessary.
