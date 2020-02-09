Warm & breezy Sunday. Showers possible Monday.

We’ve had some patchy fog this morning, but the afternoon looks wonderful. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy with winds around 15-25 MPH from the east and southeast.
Clouds will fill in tonight, and we’ll only cool down to about 60. Scattered showers are possible on Monday, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70. A few showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but heavy rain is expected to our north. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s. A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring more showers and storms. We’ll cool down into the mid 60s on Thursday.
We’ll be drier and cooler by Friday with highs near 60.
