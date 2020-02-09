Showers and fog possible on Monday.

Clouds will fill in tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the low 60s. A few showers are possible by early Monday morning. We’ll see some fog develop, too.
It will stay mostly cloudy and foggy through Monday. Highs will be near 70, and a few showers may linger into the afternoon.
Light rain is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with much heavier rain expected in North Mississippi. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s. A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring more showers and storms. We’ll cool down into the mid 60s on Thursday. By the end of Thursday, we could pick up to an inch of rain.
We’ll be drier and cooler by Friday with highs near 60.
