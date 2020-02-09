Plenty of parties within the party at 45th annual Ocean Springs Elks parade

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - When the Carnival parade is at your front door, there’s usually a party in the back.
The Holloway house has been party central for the Ocean Springs Elks Club parade for a long time.
“My mother started this,” said Kenny Holloway. “And we decided to keep it going in her tradition.”
It won’t likely end anytime time soon.
“You can see all the children running around here,” he said. “My girls are grown now - got one of them with me here, but they grew up with this participating in this party and this parade, right here.”
His house is not the only one with a long history of Carnival gatherings.
“We have a day parade and a night parade party here every year,” said Janet Stennis, who lives right off Porter Avenue. “Just all my friends come and bring what they want and have a good time.”
It’s not hard to host if all the fun comes delivered.
“The rule is we don’t cook,” she said.
True to the general law of real estate, the best party palace is all about location, location, location.
“We’ve got our chairs laid out,” said Michael Godsey. “And we’re a block away from seeing the parade.”
Thousands lined the streets from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club to Holcomb Boulevard for the 45th annual parade.
There was plenty of entertainment to go around and plenty of people to enjoy it.
Revelers took in all the music and, of course, the throws from about 50 units.
Long-time resident Katherine Previto knows how to get into the spirit.
“I didn’t really have an idea when I was getting the costume going, but then they told me that I was like the goddess of Mardi Gras, so I guess that’s what we’re going with now,” she said with a laugh.
While she goes to many Carnival events on the Coast, this is her parade.
“We love Ocean Springs,” she said. “I’ve been coming since I was her age - this is my daughter. We love the family environment and the music and how great it is for the whole family.”
King Wayne McMurtray and Queen Stacy Robertson reigned over the parade, and Heather Eason was parade marshal.
Immediately after the Elks parade, Krewe Unique rolled through Ocean Springs featuring its unique throws.
For more information on all of the parades rolling in South Mississippi this carnival season, visit GulfCoastWeekend.com.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.