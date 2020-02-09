Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport collects 'Fur Ever Friends’ for CASA

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - After collecting “fur ever friends” all month long, many stuffed animals will be donated to children in foster care.
The Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport made one last stop outside of Walmart in Pass Christian to collect more “fur ever friends” for their stuffed animal drive benefiting CASA of Harrison County.
“There are over 800 children that go through the foster care system here on the Gulf Coast, and we felt like this was a great way to make a big impact on these kids and give them something that they can take with them when they go wherever they’re going, ” said Gabrielle Rose.
This was the very first year the group has hosted a stuffed animal drive, but they said it was a success.
“We actually serve children in Gulfport, Long Beach, Pass Christian and Harrison County,” Rose said.
People in the community brought new and gently pre-owned stuffed animals to drop off. The stuffed animals that were previously owned will be dry cleaned before giving them to the children.
The goal of the project was to collect 800 stuffed animals for the children in foster care.
The organization has been blown away from the amount of support they have received from the Gulf Coast.
If you are a woman who’s interesting in becoming apart of Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport just reach out to a current member to show your interest. You can also head over to their website JAGulfport.org. You must be a resident on the Coast and must dedicate five years to the organization.
