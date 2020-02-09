Biloxi Police arrested man for auto burglary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is now in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center after police responded to a suspicious activity complaint. The report they received indicated that a man was attempting to enter multiple parked vehicles.
Following their arrival near the 1800 block of Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530, they discovered Jon Perry Oler of Mobile. Their investigation led them to believe they he allegedly entered a vehicle and stole at least one valuable item once he was inside the car.
Oler has been charged with auto burglary and is at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond imposed by Harrison County Justice Court Albert Fountain.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.