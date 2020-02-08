Twelve Mississippi Athletes Invited To 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to celebrate their Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers, scouts and general managers from the other 31 teams will be looking to add the right pieces to their organization to build a championship culture.
It all starts with the annual training spectacle known as the NFL Scouting Combine and Friday the league released the list of 337 players that were invited.
Twelve athletes from Mississippi Universities got the call. Ole Miss senior running back Scottie Phillips, Mississippi State’s Willie Gay Jr, Cameron Dantzler, and Darryl Williams, as well as Southern Miss’s two-time All-C-USA first team receiver Quez Watkins all received invites to the annual event.
The event allows several prospects to showcase there talent in front of NFL executives and give them a reason to pick them in the Draft. The combine will be held inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 24th to March 1st.
