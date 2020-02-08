Ocean Springs headed to MHSAA 6A Championship for seventh time

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - This Saturday the Greyhounds will make their seventh state championship appearance, their sixth with the last decade.
Ocean Springs (17-4-2) - the 8th ranked team in the country - upset Northwest Rankin (21-1-1) - ranked No. 2 nationally - 2-1 Tuesday in their Class 6A South State Championship at Greyhound Stadium. Junior midfielder Adam Walker launched a shot on the half volley with less than 10 minutes left to play to secure victory.
The Greyhounds will now face a familiar nemesis in Madison Central (20-0-2), who’ve beaten Ocean Springs the last three times the two have met for the Class 6A championship. The last time the Hounds beat the Jaguars was back in 2011.
“Just absolute adrenaline. Just felt amazing to put it in the back of the net for my team, to punch that ticket to state," Adam Walker told WLOX about hitting the game-winning goal. "It’s all I could’ve asked for.”
“This will be our seventh state championship. He’s had the upper hand on us in the big games and I think we owe him one," head coach Jeff French said on facing Madison Central. "So we’re going to go up there and I think the boys finally believe in themselves So we’re going to up and we’re going to leave it all out on the field and hopefully we’ll come out victorious.”
“Ever since Northwest Rankin got moved down to the South, we had to go through them first but I’m ready to go face the North," Walker added.
Ocean Springs will play Madison Central Saturday, February 8th at Ridgeland High School as one of five South Mississippi teams competing for a 2020 state championship.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.