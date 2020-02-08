Long Beach bakeshop invited people out to pucker up with alpacas

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Alpacas got lots of love today in Long Beach, offering people the chance to pucker up with an alpaca.
This unique event was just in time for Valentine’s day, with people coming out to Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach to hop in the kissing booth with the animals— a family fun hit provided by Heavenly Grace Farms.
This is the second year that Dolce Bakeshop has hosted this sweet event. The owners said the first year was wildly successful, so they knew they had to do it again.
“We actually, I believe, had people start asking after Christmas if we were going to do this again, so it’s a big deal to us and we love to say that it’s second annual. You know, we like to build traditions here. We want to give a good opportunity for people to come out and hang out in our little neighborhood here," said co-owner William Rester.
Folks had the opportunity to take photos, and some took selfies. Others even got the chance to feed the alpacas. Kids say it was an unforgettable experience.
“It was pretty cool. I was kind of scared that I would get spit on but I didn’t," said Addi Korte.
“I got to pet it and take a picture with it and feed it," said Ashton Hau.
“I like that I got to spend time with the alpacas, and I got to take pictures with them and all the other stuff. And I got to feed them, and it tickles a lot," said Jaci Brewer.
The owners of Dolce Bakeshop say they plan to host this event next year.
