Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Many immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as young children say they have become political activists because they consider themselves Americans. They're assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign and working to get others to vote even though they can't themselves. At the same time, a Supreme Court decision looms over whether to lift protections from deportation provided by the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival. The politically involved DACA recipients say they want people engaged in an election that may shape their future more than any other in their lifetime.