Last chance to register to vote in primary election

Last chance to register to vote in primary election
If you want to vote in the primary election but are not registered to vote, there is still time— not much time though. (Source: WAFF)
By WLOX Staff | February 8, 2020 at 8:05 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 8:05 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you want to vote in the primary election but are not registered to vote, there is still time— not much time though.

Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to sign up in-person. Mail-in registrations must also be postmarked by 5 p.m.

Circuit Clerk Office hours to register:

  • Saturday:
    • 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Monday:
    • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Circuit Clerk locations in South Mississippi:

The primaries will take place on March 10th.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.