Last chance to register to vote in primary election

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you want to vote in the primary election but are not registered to vote, there is still time— not much time though.
Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to sign up in-person. Mail-in registrations must also be postmarked by 5 p.m.
Circuit Clerk Office hours to register:
- Saturday:
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Monday:
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Circuit Clerk locations in South Mississippi:
- Hancock County
- Jackson County
- Gulfport
The primaries will take place on March 10th.
