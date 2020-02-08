Isolated showers possible today

A weak front may bring a few showers today. Any rain will be light. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.
It will be dry and cool tonight. Lows will be near 50 by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks beautiful! We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with high in the mid to upper 60s.
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday with highs near 70. We may see a few more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it looks like the heaviest rain will be to our north. We’ll warm up into the low 70s.
