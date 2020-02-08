Hit-and-run victim recounts his experience

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Frederick Noblin was waiting for CSL Plasma to open Wednesday morning when he heard a loud noise.
“He puts it in gear and jumps the curb and the next thing I know, he guns it,” said Noblin. He stressed there was no chance at avoiding the oncoming van.
“But there was no way to get away from that. It was like you were just standing in line and the next thing you knew he just came barreling through and runs over everybody. Knocked us down like bowling pins. It is a sad situation. I am a pretty hard old guy, man and I don’t cry too easy, but I am hurt and I am hurting.”
After the accident, Noblin was quickly transported to the hospital. Once in the emergency room, Noblin was diagnosed with two broken bones in his right leg, nine stitches in his right eye, lacerations in his chest and nose, and a swollen hand he didn’t have x-rayed.
“I can’t sleep. From 1 to 10 on the pain level, I am a 10 all the time,” he said.
Even with all his injuries, Noblin is thankful he remains alive and admits the situation is bigger than him.
“You know it is a little bit bigger than me right now. I am thinking about Mrs. Doris. A nice 60-year-old lady got up out of her bed to donate plasma and now she is gone. I am injured. She’s not coming back. And the family of hers, that’s why I feel bad.”
The loss of life and the constant pain has Noblin searching for answers.
“I would really like to know why. Ya know, just why? Why would he target innocent people?”
