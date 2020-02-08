Gulfport girls soccer ready for Ridgeland

Gulfport girls soccer head to state championship
By Josh Berrian | February 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:40 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Lady Admiral soccer team will be fighting for their first state title since 2008.

On Tuesday, Kayley Holloway scored the lone goal of the game to give Gulfport the upset over the number one team in the state, Brandon, 1-0 to clinch the girls first South State Championship since 2009.

Gulfport - the number four team in the state - will face third-ranked Clinton for the Class 6A title Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ridgeland High and the goal is crystal clear.

“The message is we’re just not content with being South State Champions. We want to go up and challenge and bring another state championship home," head coach Christopher Pryor told WLOX. "The girls, they dug deep, Brandon was the number one team in the state. Any time you have to play a team like that even in South State championship game it’s going to mean something.

I felt like our fitness is good. Brandon came at us early, we played through our nerves, scored a great goal was able to hold them off. We’re going to state and the girls have earned it. Put together a really good schedule to get us ready for this moment and hopefully we’ll represent the South well.”

Below are the games being played tomorrow featuring South Mississippi teams:

AT RIDGELAND

CLASS 6A

Girls

4 p.m. — Clinton vs. Gulfport

Boys

6 p.m. — Madison Central vs. Ocean Springs

AT BRANDON

CLASS 4A

Boys

2 p.m. — Newton County vs. St. Stanislaus

CLASS 5A

Girls

4 p.m. — Lafayette vs. East Central

Boys

6 p.m. — Center Hill vs. Long Beach

You can watch all the state championship games on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ .

