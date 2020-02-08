Gulfport girls soccer ready for Ridgeland

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Lady Admiral soccer team will be fighting for their first state title since 2008.
On Tuesday, Kayley Holloway scored the lone goal of the game to give Gulfport the upset over the number one team in the state, Brandon, 1-0 to clinch the girls first South State Championship since 2009.
Gulfport - the number four team in the state - will face third-ranked Clinton for the Class 6A title Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ridgeland High and the goal is crystal clear.
“The message is we’re just not content with being South State Champions. We want to go up and challenge and bring another state championship home," head coach Christopher Pryor told WLOX. "The girls, they dug deep, Brandon was the number one team in the state. Any time you have to play a team like that even in South State championship game it’s going to mean something.
I felt like our fitness is good. Brandon came at us early, we played through our nerves, scored a great goal was able to hold them off. We’re going to state and the girls have earned it. Put together a really good schedule to get us ready for this moment and hopefully we’ll represent the South well.”
Below are the games being played tomorrow featuring South Mississippi teams:
AT RIDGELAND
CLASS 6A
Girls
4 p.m. — Clinton vs. Gulfport
Boys
6 p.m. — Madison Central vs. Ocean Springs
AT BRANDON
CLASS 4A
Boys
2 p.m. — Newton County vs. St. Stanislaus
CLASS 5A
Girls
4 p.m. — Lafayette vs. East Central
Boys
6 p.m. — Center Hill vs. Long Beach
You can watch all the state championship games on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ .
