If you’re an avid boater and want to browse the newest models of boats and boating accessories, check out the Biloxi Boat Show.

Coast Coliseum hosts 2020 Biloxi Boat Show
The Biloxi Boat Show is February 7-9, 2020 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. (Source: Gulf Coast Shows)
By WLOX Staff | February 8, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 10:34 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring is just around the corner, which means trips out on the boat will be here before you know it. And if you are someone who wants to browse and compare boating prices, then you probably will want to head on down to the 2020 Biloxi Boat Show.

This nautical event will be held at the Coast Coliseum. It began on Friday, and it will continue until Sunday.

A variety of boats and brands will be showcased at the show including Sea Cat, Mako, Yamaha, Sun Tracker, and many more.

For more information about the show, click here.

Biloxi Boat Show 2020 Schedule

Saturday, February 8th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 9th: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

