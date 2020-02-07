UCLA faces tough test vs No. 23 Arizona

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Chris Smith has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He's also made 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.