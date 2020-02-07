Suspect in Gulfport hit-and-run makes initial appearance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect in Wednesday’s deadly hit-and-run at CSL Plasma in Gulfport had his initial court appearance Friday.
Bond was set at $3,550,000 for 34-year-old Justin Overall at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
Justice Court Judge Nic Patano read off the charges to Overall, which include manslaughter in the death of Doris Duckworth, five counts of aggravated assault, attempted burglary and possession of stolen property.
His preliminary hearing will be in a couple of weeks, and he asked for a court-appointed attorney.
