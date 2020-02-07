Rotary Club warms up with chili and mac n’ cheese cook-off

BAY ST.LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club warmed up Thursday with bowls of chili and mac n’ cheese at their annual cook-off fundraiser.
While the cook-off has a competitive element, the real winners of the fundraiser are the recipients of the club’s various service projects.
Rotary Club president Yuki Northington is thrilled to see everyone sharing a common goal and raising money to help people in need.
“Our club is a very service-oriented club and so I’m super proud of the things that they’ve been able to do,” said Northington. “But you have to fundraise and our club, the whole community, is really good at that.”
This past year, the rotary club had its first overseas project. Jenny Bell and 12 other members of the club helped school children in Belize.
“We actually did some construction work. We expanded a kitchen for a school, and we collected school supplies - and funded some school supplies - and soccer balls,” said Bell. “We brought those to both, that school that we were helping with the construction project and then another school that was in a village that was a bit more isolated.”
The motto of the Rotary Club is service above self and Northington believes projects like the one in Belize makes all the hard work fundraising worthwhile.
"The fact that we built - literally doubled - their kitchen in two days, and then they like gave us extra stuff to do because we wanted to make our time worthwhile while we were there,” said Northington.
Rotary Club service projects are made possible because the community helps raise funds at events like Thursday’s cook-off.
“We are very blessed and lucky to have community support,” said Northington, adding that the cold snap really helped get everyone in mood for warm comfort food like chili and mac n’ cheese.
If you are looking to help others through service projects, the Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis meets every Wednesday at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.