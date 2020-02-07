Moss Point school crowns new spelling champ

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Magnolia Middle School in Moss Point was abuzz Friday for the school-wide spelling bee.
WLOX’s very own Desirae Duncan was the pronouncer for the bee as 35 students put their spelling skills to the test.
In the end, 7th grader James Spain won first place and a $100 gift card by correctly spelling the word Apollo.
Second place went to 8th grader Lyric Perryman, and third place went to 7th grader Queysean Taylor.
Win or lose, the students said it was a fun experience.
“There was a lot of difficult words, and it was very funny watching people spell the words that none of us really knew how to spell,” said Jazzmyne Touchet.
“This was my first time participating in a spelling bee. It was good and there was a lot of hard words, but I followed through," said Lyric Perryman.
Friday’s bee was the school’s first using words from the Scripps word list. It was part of the school’s efforts to prepare students for state testing.
