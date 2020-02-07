Mississippi embezzlement scheme: Red flags raised on TANF spending for years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -In reaction to the massive embezzlement scheme, several say they’ve been suspicious for years about the way TANF dollars were being spent.
As far back as 2016, we’ve reported concerns from childcare providers and advocates about the large waiting list for families and children waiting to get TANF dollars. We went back to those people to get their reactions to the embezzlement case.
“I’m outraged," "I’m outraged. I’m angry. I want to look him at the face and say how could you? How could you misuse your position this way.”
Petra Kay is among the childcare providers who are plain mad today, knowing personally those who needed Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.
“I’m not even surprised,” she added.
“My reaction to what has happened is really...we told you so," said owner of Prep Company Tutorial Schools Deloris Suel. "We’ve been saying it for years. We’ve been asking for help.”
A report published in 2017 showed more than 11,000 Mississippians applied for TANF. But only 167 were approved. And providers have been complaining about the massive TANF wait list for even longer than that.
“Where were they getting the services?" asked Mississippi Women’s Economic Security Initiative Co-Founder Cassandra Welchin. "Where were they going to get food? Where were they going to get childcare? What was happening in their lives? And so that came to my mind. and then where are they right now?”
Rep. Jarvis Dortch says he and other members the legislature have been trying to help advocates get answers.
“The legislature for eight years hasn’t had a hearing on this, has not asked questions on this," noted Dortch. "Only individual members have tried to get answers on what they’re spending money on and a lot of times John Davis would straight lie to our face.”
The State Auditor and Hinds County District Attorney say the investigation isn’t over.
“The impact on taxpayers is that they can look back and see that millions of dollars is gone and has not gone to the things it was intended to go to," said Auditor Shad White. "The other impact for taxpayers is that that is stopped now.”
“We preach the principals of smart justice," noted Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens. "These types of crimes hurt our communities just as much as the violent crimes.”
