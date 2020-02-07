Loved ones remember uplifting spirit of Doris Duckworth

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gone but anything but forgotten. Doris Duckworth tragically lost her life Wednesday morning as a result of the hit and run at CSL Plasma in Gulfport.
Doris was known for many things: her love of basketball, her personality, but perhaps what she was best known for was her dedication to Christ. She was a regular fixture at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s Sunday service.
“She was a member here for greater than 50 years, and that in itself is a testimony to love and longevity,” said Theron Evans.
Evans acts as the Deacon Board Chairman for the church and was quick to point out how uplifting Doris’ spirit was. In fact, last Sunday’s service was the last time her cousin Rutha got to see her dear friend.
“I was in the choir singing and I said ‘ahh, I’ll come back.’ Go hang my robe up and come back, and then get a chance to greet her. And that didn’t happen,” said Rutha Haskin-Evans.
When asked what she would say if she knew that was the last time she would ever see Doris, Rutha said, “I loved her and that I would give her a big hug and she would give me those big kisses on my cheek.”
Kim Shelton is engaged to Doris’ oldest brother, but thanks to Doris, she feels like she has been a part of the family for years.
“No matter what kind of day you were having, if you went to see Doris, your day would get better," Shelton said. "She is going to say something to make you smile. She is going to say something crazy, and she is going to offer you some food to eat.”
Kim’s fiance and Doris’s oldest brother Jimmie was often the beneficiary of whatever Doris cooked up.
“She will be remembered mostly for that fine cooking she did. She could really cook the heck out of some fish and chicken and she always had a smile on her face,” he said.
It’s a smile that many in the North Gulfport community will miss dearly.
