Krewe Unique’s one-of-a-kind coconuts will be a catch of a lifetime

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two big parades are happening in downtown Ocean Springs Saturday. The Elks Parade will be followed by The Krewe Unique, and the prime throws at their Mardi Gras parade will be one-of-a-kind.
Matt McDonnell said he wanted to make it memorable.
“I wanted to be unique in the fact that it’s the only time I’ve ever been a grand marshal, and it’s probably the only time I will be a grand marshal, and I wanted to do something that would be fun and people would get a laugh out of and it would be something different," he said.
So he started decorating coconuts to give away during Saturday’s parade, and it took on a life of its own.
“Well once we started doing a couple of coconuts and putting them on Facebook, it spread like wildfire,” McDonnell said. “And people were contacting me, some of the most talented artists on the Coast reached out to me, ‘Hey, how can I participate? I want to do some coconuts.’”
That list of artists includes Chris Stebly, Vicki Miller, Craig Brumfield and Jamie Nash. There are also contributions from a dozen 6th graders from St. Alphonsus Catholic School.
The only rules, McDonnell said, was to keep with the theme of Unique.
“So I wanted to most unique coconuts that we could possibly create, and we’re going to give them out to the most unique people I can find on the parade route tomorrow in downtown Ocean Springs,” he said.
Krewe Unique rolls Saturday around 2 p.m. after the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade, following the same route.
