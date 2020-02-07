Chilly Friday, plenty of sunshine

Bundle up! It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s, and some inland areas near-freezing. High pressure will bring us beautiful and dry weather today. Expect sunny skies but it will be cool with afternoon highs in the 50s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool with overnight lows in the low 40s. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring just the slightest chance of rain. But, there should also be a nice amount of sunshine too. Highs will reach the mid 60s which is close to normal for this time of year. At 5:09 pm Saturday, February’s Full Snow Moon will rise and we should get a decent view with mostly clear skies. Sunday looks beautiful and dry. Next week, a slow-moving cold front will approach from the northwest and will bring scattered showers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The second half of next week doesn’t look too dry either.