Carlisle: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.78.
The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $472.8 million, or $8.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.81 billion.
Carlisle shares have dropped 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 43% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSL