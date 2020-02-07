Biloxi one step closer to getting indoor shooting range

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi is one step closer to having a state-of-the-art indoor gun range.
The Biloxi Planning Commission voted Friday to approve the construction of Smokin’ Guns Range and Shooting Academy. It will be located on West Oaklawn Road in an area already zoned for regional business.
In addition to the 22 shooting bays, the center will have an expanded retail area, corporate and social meeting space, as well as classrooms for training.
The range, owned by Biloxi resident Robert Cavaco, will also partner with the Biloxi Police Department.
“I believe we have a tremendous need here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for firearm safety and firearm training and a good safe place to go shooting indoors out of the summer heat or out of the rain as well," said Cavaco. "Nobody wants to walk in a mud pit to go shooting.”
The range will be open to the public, with hourly sessions and memberships available. Cavaco said he also hopes to build a retail space in the front of the range where guns and accessories will be sold.
Cavaco has enlisted the help of Stuart Mullins of Charlotte, NC, who has built several indoor gun ranges throughout the country. The rendering that the Biloxi facility will be based off is of a location in Idaho. However, Cavaco said while it will look close, it will not be exactly like the example shown in the meeting.
The proposal will now go before the Biloxi City Council on March 3. If approved, Cavaco hopes to break ground by the middle of summer.
