Bay High students hear firsthand accounts of Civil Rights movement

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay High School's black history lesson just got a lot bigger.
World history teachers were able to put students face-to-face with those who experienced civil rights violations first-hand.
Jeremy Turcotte has been teaching U.S. History for nine years. Black History Month always has been a huge learning opportunity for both him and his students.
“Any time I can bring history right up close to them, for myself as well - I’m a constant student of history - and I know that any time you can bring something up close, it has more meaning,” Turcotte said.
He wants to make it clear that a disturbing past is not so distant history.
“I’ve been inspired to do something like this for a few years now after noticing that my elementary and high school principal taught in the segregated schools,” he said.
His inspiration was to have a bigger teaching opportunity on civil rights from those who know it best.
In front of a packed auditorium of current and future world history students in the Bay Waveland School District, guest speakers shared their trials.
"So, we went up there, and the lady told us, just like this: 'We don’t serve colored,’ " recalled one guest speaker.
They shared their advice.
“You can’t look down on anybody, and do anything negative to anybody. You should never have hate in your heart,” said another speaker.
“It all goes back to the household, the family. What’s instilled in them at home is going to show in society,” said Bay St. Louis Councilman Jeffrey Reed.
The effort made an impression.
“It made me feel kind of sad to know that people got treated like that back then, and I’m kind of glad that I got to know this," said student Lavon Bullock.
“It was just a lot different. Because you can sit and you can read anything out of a textbook, but really hearing somebody go through it in their own personal life and having their own perspective on things, it just helps you become more emotionally attached to the situation,” said student Rashella Thomas.
It’s a lesson that Turcotte hopes will last a lifetime.
“Not too long ago, I saw a quote that said, ‘Every time an older person dies, it’s like a library burning down.’ And that speaks a huge amount of truth because anytime you can get a first-hand account of things, it just brings it to life," he said.
