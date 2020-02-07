Authorities asking for help locating vehicle, guns stolen from Jackson Co. home

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate multiple guns stolen from a home in East Jackson County.
Authorities said the suspect (or suspects) stole a 2017 red Nissan Versa with tag number DBZ 4383, a disabled tag. Inside the vehicle was the woman’s purse with credit cards and other forms of ID.
The victim told investigators she didn’t know exactly how many guns were also stolen from the home but said “a lot” were taken. Weapons included long guns, rifles and shotguns.
If you have any information about this crime or location of the person of interest or the guns, please contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or call 1-877-787-5898.
