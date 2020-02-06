Woman arrested in connection to 2019 Gulfport machete murder

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted in connection to a 2019 Gulfport murder is now in custody after nearly a year on the run.
Leila “Dee” Lizana was arrested in Texas weeks ago. She was extradited to South Mississippi and booked into Harrison County Jail on Jan. 15.
She is charged with accessory after the fact in the death of Frederick Plummer.
Authorities said Plummer was killed with a machete on Feb. 25, 2019, at a known homeless camp on 26th Avenue.
Eli Medina is accused of killing Plummer with a machete. He is still wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.
Witnesses said Plummer and Medina got into an argument that led to the machete attack.
Shortly after the murder, Medina and Lizana disappeared. Authorities have been looking for them ever since, even offering a reward for information about their arrest.
Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5898. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stopper online or by calling 877-787-5898.
