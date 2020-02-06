Thursday thunderstorms, then tumbling temperatures

A slow moving frontal system will continue to move through the region today. Most areas have already experienced up to two inches of rain with a few areas reporting over three inches through since Wednesday. Additional rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain and possibly training storms may produce flash flooding through the morning hours today. Strong to severe storms will be possible this morning. One to three additional inches of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts, will impact the region through Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will decrease this afternoon and evening. Today’s temperatures start in the 60s before sunrise and will continuously cool into the 50s throughout the day. Tonight, expect clearing skies with overnight lows in the 30s. On Friday it will be sunny and chilly. But, the weekend should be milder and pleasant.