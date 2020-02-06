Thursday thunderstorms, then tumbling temperatures

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. This means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Most areas have already experienced up to two inches of rain with a few areas reporting over three inches through since Wednesday. Additional rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain and possibly training storms may produce flash flooding through the morning hours today. One to three additional inches of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts, will impact the region through Thursday afternoon.