Thursday thunderstorms, then tumbling temperatures

Flash flooding and strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday morning

By Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams | February 2, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 6:06 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A slow moving frontal system will continue to move through the region today. Stormy weather will be possible this morning. Then, drier conditions are expected this afternoon with chilly temperatures.

STORMY MORNING, TORNADO WATCH FOR SOME

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the WLOX area early Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible this morning across the WLOX area.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. This means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Most areas have already experienced up to two inches of rain with a few areas reporting over three inches through since Wednesday. Additional rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain and possibly training storms may produce flash flooding through the morning hours today. One to three additional inches of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts, will impact the region through Thursday afternoon.

TURNING CHILLY THURSDAY

Rain chances will decrease this afternoon and evening. Today’s temperatures start in the 60s before sunrise and will continuously cool into the 50s throughout the day. Tonight, expect clearing skies with overnight lows in the 30s. On Friday it will be sunny and chilly. But, the weekend should be milder and pleasant.

