Pascagoula mayor candidates discuss their platforms ahead of special election

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A special election happening next week in Pascagoula will determine who will be mayor of the Flagship City.
This election comes after former mayor Dane Maxwell took office on Jan. 1 as a public service commissioner.
Three candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent Pascagoula: Dr. Steve Demetropoulos, who works with Singing River Health System; Chris Grace, who has worked with the city’s parks and recreation department; and, former city councilman Burt Hill.
The candidates spoke Thursday morning at a mayoral forum hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
The three candidates also met Wednesday night at a town hall hosted by the VFW to discuss their platforms on the issues impacting Pascagoula.
Despite any differences the candidates may have on how to get there, they all one big goal in common: bringing more residents to the city.
“We need to bring people together to help solve our problems,” said Dr. Demetropolous. “The premise of that is all of us are smarter than any one of us and I think bringing more people together gives us a better opportunity to solve some of our problems.”
“Pascagoula needs a younger vision,” said Grace. “One of the things you’re seeing in Moss Point and Ocean Springs is the two mayors are really bringing the millenial class in and that can be a big thing for Pascagoula. We need new industry and we need new Pascagoula residents coming in to be Pascagoula proud.”
“We really need to repopulate Pascagoula,” said Hill. “Since (Hurricane) Katrina, we’re probably down 6-7,000 people and they haven’t come back. That’s one thing everybody should look at.”
