NortonLifeLock: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.85 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $4.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The security software maker posted revenue of $618 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $649 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $607.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, NortonLifeLock expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 20 cents.
NortonLifeLock shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.61, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLOK