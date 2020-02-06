Moss Point woman indicted for filing false tax returns

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point resident was arrested Thursday on a federal grand jury indictment on charges of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns and filing false personal tax returns.
Talvesha Glaude pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. According to the indictment, Glaude owned and operated a tax return preparation business under the names TMG Tax Service and Regional Tax Service.
From 2014 through 2019, Glaude allegedly prepared and filed fraudulent client tax returns claiming inflated refunds based on false income tax withholdings and education expenses. The indictment also charges that during those years, Glaude reported false withholdings and education expenses on her own personal returns.
The indictment was returned on Jan. 15, 2020. If convicted, Glaude faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count of the indictment. She also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.
Her trial date has been set for March 2, 2020.
