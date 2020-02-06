‘It sounded like a freight train:’ Severe weather rips through Attala Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy rain and possible tornadoes swept through parts of the Mississippi, Wednesday.
“Oh we ran straight to the bathroom with the strongest structure in the house and just prayed."
Just northeast of Jackson in Attala County on Highway 14, homeowner Gayla Jones recounts the terrifying moment she heard a tornado rip through the area.
”It came through around 4:30 and we were sitting on the porch and it sounded like a freight train.”
Take a look at this... multiples trees can be seen ripped from their roots.
Power lines were knocked out as well leaving Jones with no power.
“All of the sudden the wind and the rain got so heavy and the debris and trees were crackin. It was terrifying.”
Luckily, there was no serious damage to their home.
“We ran up to the hill to check on mama and the tornado blew out both of her front windows.”
The family says they are just thankful tonight to be alive.
“Everybody is okay. We are blessed.”
