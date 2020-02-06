Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference dominated the recruiting landscape even more than usual this year. The SEC has six of the nation’s top eight classes according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. SEC teams with top-eight classes include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Florida. The only non-SEC teams in the top eight were Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 5. Georgia is atop the 247Sports rankings for the second time in three years.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Saben Lee scored a career-high 33 points and Vanderbilt upset No. 18 LSU 99-90 to end the Southeastern Conference's longest regular-season skid at 26 straight. It also gave first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse his first league victory. The Commodores hadn't beaten an SEC opponent since downing Ole Miss nearly two years ago, a span of 28 league games counting tournament losses. Maxwell Evans scored 25 of his career-high 31 by halftime as he and Lee teamed up to knock off the defending SEC champs, who had won 10 straight overall this season. Trendon Watford led LSU with a season-high 26 points.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points and Mississippi placed three players in double figures and the Rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70. Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively as Ole Miss never trailed. The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining. Jermaine Cousinard's career-high 28 points led the Gamecocks.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn running back JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.Tigers coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Wednesday that Whitlow is “looking for a fresh start somewhere else.” Whitlow led the Tigers in rushing the past two seasons, totaling 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 763 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore while missing the Arkansas game and seeing limited action against LSU following knee surgery.Sophomore D.J. Williams leads the returnees after gaining 400 yards last season. Auburn also signed four-star running back Tank Bigsby in December.
UNDATED (AP) — The rich getting richer on signing day in college football in a long-standing tradition. This year's class was especially top-heavy. Six schools signed 22 of the 31 players rated as five-stars by 247 Sports. Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State signed 47 of the top 100 recruits. Georgia landed the top-ranked class with Alabama and Clemson close behind. This the third year the recruiting calendar opened in December. The February signing period is now fairly quiet as most teams simply put the finishing touches on their classes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Myles Smith had 19 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped McNeese State 69-62. Javae Lampkins had 15 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Perry Francois added 11 points. Irshaad Hunte had three blocks for the Islanders. Smith shot 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Sha'markus Kennedy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys. Roydell Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds. Sam Baker had 10 points.