Gulfport attorney relieved after DOJ announces prison investigation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Crosby has been a defense attorney for more than three decades.
His latest battle to find relief from horrendous prison conditions for state inmates has been one of his biggest and most difficult.
“It’s very hard to be heard or believed,” Crosby said. “No matter how many times you successfully proven something in the past, you almost start from scratch in this situation.”
Crosby, who has clients in all of the state prisons, started his own campaign to push for exposure.
“It’s a matter of doing what’s right,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 32 years, and I’ve seen such terrible things. And it’s not the most popular area of the law, but it’s an area that requires and screams for help and justice.”
More than a dozen inmates died inside Mississippi prisons within the year, which prompted government officials to speak out.
This week, the Department of Justice decided to investigate, and Crosby is feeling a little bit better.
“Oh, my goodness. Yes,” he said. “That absolutely caused, truly, an emotional reaction when I heard that finally the Department of Justice was going to come in, and I knew that we were finally going to be able to do something to help these people.”
He said this is what was needed to prove the case to the public.
“When they hear it from the government itself and they realize that this really is true, what we’ve been saying, I believe that it will result in prosecutions,” Crosby added. “Because what has happened here, these are crimes against humanity.”
Crosby is planning separate civil lawsuits and said the DOJ investigation will help.
“They sort of work hand-in-hand, and the criminal prosecution will help get information and facts that we otherwise might not be able to acquire," he said.
