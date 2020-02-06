Greene County Schools delay start of school due to weather

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at schools in the Greene County School District will have a two-hour delay Thursday morning.
School officials are taking precautions against severe weather that is moving through the area. All bus routes will start two hours later and all schools will start two hours later than their usual times.
No other schools in South Mississippi have announced delays. If they do, we will update this story with that information.
For the latest information on the forecast, download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.