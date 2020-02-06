D’Iberville working to get ahead of flooding problems

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s one of the biggest problems that comes hand-in-hand with growth. Flooding.
When Forest Cove, the oldest neighborhood in D’Iberville, was built, they didn’t consider the impact of future growth, so now that it is surrounded by other development, flooding is a regular problem. The more you pave and build, the fewer places there are for the water to go.
D’Iberville recently finished a major drainage ditch near the neighborhood that will allow the city to provide relief to the area soon.
“When you have a lot of rain come down like we just experienced, in a short amount of time, anywhere on the Gulf Coast is going to flood like this,” said Clay Jones, D’Iberville City Manager. “So we put a lot of money in our ditch work to facilitate the new drainage work that we hope to get started on this subdivision soon.”
Businesses along D’Iberville Boulevard were watching Wednesday as the rain filled their parking lots. The flooding is not uncommon during heavy rains.
“It’s actually gotten worse than this before, but it happens at least two or three times a year,” said Tobacco Shack employee Tracy Bailey. She has worked at the store for seven years and jokes about needing to borrow a boat from Leisure Marine next door.
Jones said that area gets all the runoff from nearby I-110 and has been a problem for years. A pump was installed to redirect the water, but that is only a temporary fix. On Wednesday, it wasn’t enough.
“Right now we’re working on the infrastructure there as well. We’re hoping to get some money together to change up the size of the piping all the way down D’Iberville Boulevard into the larger ditch behind the old Church’s,” Jones said.
D'Iberville saw about three inches of rain in as many hours Wednesday and that will overwhelm any drainage system.
“Every time this happens, we react very fastly, but it’s not enough to just react,” Jones said. “We’re in the process of planning to try to fix all the problem areas. And that’s one thing we’re trying to do in D’Iberville. It’s a top priority for our citizens and it’s a top priority for us.”
