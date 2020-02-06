CSL Plasma donors return after deadly hit-and-run

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for normalcy and remembering a friend was why many frequent visitors were back at the CSL Plasma center in Gulfport Thursday.
"CSL is basically how everybody eats around here,” said Willie Bogan.
He and Chad Rollins are frequent visitors to CSL, and they said they went back Thursday to donate, with some trepidation.
“I was pretty skeptical, and I was scared because yesterday it happened so fast. I couldn't see anything, and it was like a blur to me,” Bogan added.
Rollins works nearby at the Days Inn and said he was about to get off work when he saw the hit-and-run happen.
"I stepped outside and saw a white van just bum-rush the parking lot,” Rollins said. “I couldn't leave my work, but I was being nosy, but I saw the white van come into the parking lot fast. I saw him come up, reverse back then take off."
Gulfport Police said the suspect is 34-year-old Justin Tripp Overall.
"I don’t know what his intentions were or what he was aiming for, but like I said at CSL, it’s like a family up in there, man,” Rollins added.
Both men also said they knew the woman killed in that hit-and-run incident, Doris Duckworth.
"I met her a couple of times at the plasma place. A very sweet, humble lady,” Rollins said.
"She was very nice, man. She usually had her purse with cookies and candy in it and ask us if we wanted a piece of candy,” Bogan added.
That is what both also say about the atmosphere at CSL.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.