Back to Space: President Trump pushes to fund space exploration

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - President Trump introduced his plan to fund space exploration during his 2020 State of the Union Address Tuesday.
This new NASA program called Artemis plans to head back to the moon in 2024, seeing that the last time a man was sent to the moon was with the Apollo missions.
At the Infinity Science Center, there were visitors for and against the funding plan, such as George Davis. He was visiting from Canada and shared his belief that space exploration will be driven by the private sector.
“From where we’re from, we’re all for it. And where we live, there has been related work done,” said George Davis.
Karen Olsen was visiting from Illinois and is not in favor of the president’s space plan.
“I think that space funding money could be better spent on other things. Like food, clothing, education. I think our President is not very practical. I don’t know who he’s trying to impress but don’t spend the money on space.”
The mission for NASA’s new program is to explore and learn everything new on the moon so they’ll know what it takes when they send astronauts to Mars.
For more information on NASA’s program, Artemis, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.