WLOX EXCLUSIVE: Bay St. Louis shooting survivor speaks out about losing the love of his life

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A survivor of the shooting that took place a month ago at a Bay St. Louis apartment complex is now speaking out.
22-year-old Andrew Rodgers lost the love of his life and nearly lost his own life on the evening of January 8th, in the parking lot of the Bay Park Apartments. His recovery is ongoing and will take some time. However, Rodgers’ physical injuries are small when compared to the loss of someone Rodgers called the love of his life.
“We were going to see Morgan. We pulled in there, and we’d been there thousands of times so we didn’t really think much of it. We just went there, pulled up and all I remember is the glass breaking, this bright light and then I smelled the gun smoke. That’s what triggered me. I was like ‘baby you need to get out.’ I looked at her and was like ‘baby you need to get out and run,’" said Rodgers.
When the chaos ended, Rodgers was shot in his back and arm. That was when he noticed his girlfriend, 19-year-old Cheyanne Schultz lying on the ground bleeding.
“Next thing I know I hear the sirens and my breathing was getting heavy and felt like I was about to pass out. I walked to the middle of the little road and laid there. That’s when everything started hitting. That’s when the pain started hitting me. The whole time I was like ‘is she gonna be ok,’" Rodgers said.
Despite the weeks that have passed since the shooting, and the countless follow-up trips to the hospital for his continued wound care, Rodgers says the memory of that night and loss of Cheyanne are still as real today as they were just 27 days ago.
He hopes that people remember Cheyanne as the amazing, big-hearted person she was.
“As bad as it sucks, I live with it every day. It plays over and over again every day in my head. I want people to know who she is. I want her to be remembered for who she was. You know, that exciting, energetic person with those beautiful green eyes. That’s how she deserves to be remembered,” he said.
Morgan Landry was also killed that night, and a fourth victim was shot and has since recovered.
Jason Michel is behind bars in Hancock County charged with first-degree murder in Morgan and Cheyanne’s deaths. In addition, Michel is being charged with two counts of carjacking, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault and a parole violation.
His bond was set at $3.7 million dollars by Municipal Court Judge Maggio. He is currently on probation for burglary with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and is not bondable for his new charges.
If you would like to help in Andrew Rodgers’ recovery, a GoFundMe page has been set up and can be found here. He also has bank accounts setup at Hancock Whitney Bank under “Andrew Rodgers Charity Account.”
