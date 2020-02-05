Wet and possibly stormy Wednesday

A slow moving frontal system will move through the region through Thursday. Heavy rainfall at times may result in flooding Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Today: widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday. A few storms may become severe: the main threat will be damaging wind gusts. However, one or two tornadoes and large hail can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid 70s. Tonight: rainfall continues through the night, some locally heavy with the potential of flooding. Turning cooler with lows falling into the 50s and perhaps 40s. Tomorrow: showers with perhaps a few thunderstorms will continue on Thursday, especially before noon. Drier weather arrives Thursday night and it will be a cold Friday morning with 30s. The weekend looks dry with slightly warmer than normal temperatures.